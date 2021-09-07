CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Vatican won’t say if women can vote in 2023 church meeting

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROME (AP) — Vatican officials declined on Tuesday to say if women would be able to vote on concrete proposals about the future of the Catholic Church at the end of a two-year process of consultation of ordinary faithful that Pope Francis kicks off next month. For years, women activists...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Herald

Polish nun, cardinal who defied communism are beatified

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's top political leaders on Sunday attended the beatification of two revered figures of the Catholic church - a cardinal who led the Polish church's resistance to communism and a blind nun who devoted her life to helping others who couldn't see. Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski and Mother...
RELIGION
kfgo.com

Cold War cardinal and blind nun beatified in Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) – A Polish cardinal persecuted by communist authorities during the Cold War and a nun dedicated to helping the blind took a step towards sainthood on Sunday when they were beatified. Though shaken by child abuse scandals, the Catholic Church remains enormously important in Poland and was seen...
RELIGION
Refinery29

The Queer Vote Won’t Be Bought With Platitudes (Because There Is No One Queer Vote)

Like other political-savvy queer millennials, I went on Twitter immediately when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal election outside Rideau Hall. My first thought: New election, same old othering of queer, gender-diverse, and racialized people. And like clockwork, immediately when the parties began campaigning, I was right. CPC leader Erin O'Toole quickly made sure to mention his party advocates for LGBTQ community members (remember your caucus members' votes on conversion therapy, Mr. O’Toole?) while criticizing Trudeau for his “broken promises” to the commitments to ending the blood donation ban. Meanwhile, JT re-committed to banning conversion therapy (for a third time) and called out a certain party who overwhelmingly voted against the bill.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

This church was destroyed on 9/11. Now it’s reopening as a shrine to victims

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church stood out amid the hustle and bustle of lower Manhattan. The church started out in 1916 in a small row house that used to be a tavern. Over the years, the neighborhood around the church changed, from surrounding row houses to high rises. Developers attempted to acquire the property, but the church stayed put at 155 Cedar St., and became a familiar place for people who worked in the area. Eventually, the church, nowhere near as tall as the buildings nearby, stood alone, surrounded only by a parking lot.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Church#The Vatican#The Catholic Church#Ap#Synod Of Bishops#Catholics#Maltese
Action News Jax

Polish nun, cardinal who defied communism are beatified

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland's top political leaders on Sunday attended the beatification of two revered figures of the Catholic church — a cardinal who led the Polish church's resistance to communism and a blind nun who devoted her life to helping others who couldn't see. The beatification of...
RELIGION
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy