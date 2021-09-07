Vatican won’t say if women can vote in 2023 church meeting

Like other political-savvy queer millennials, I went on Twitter immediately when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal election outside Rideau Hall. My first thought: New election, same old othering of queer, gender-diverse, and racialized people. And like clockwork, immediately when the parties began campaigning, I was right. CPC leader Erin O'Toole quickly made sure to mention his party advocates for LGBTQ community members (remember your caucus members' votes on conversion therapy, Mr. O’Toole?) while criticizing Trudeau for his “broken promises” to the commitments to ending the blood donation ban. Meanwhile, JT re-committed to banning conversion therapy (for a third time) and called out a certain party who overwhelmingly voted against the bill.

