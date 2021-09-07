CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McFarlane Toys’ The Princess Bride Action Figures Revealed

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcFarlane Toys’ The Princess Bride Action Figures Revealed. Let nobody ever again say that Princess Bride action figures are inconceivable. If indeed they ever did. McFarlane Toys just revealed what fans hope will be wave 1 of the toy line inspired by the 1987 cult classic. Westley as Dread Pirate Roberts, Fezzik, Inigo Montoya, and Princess Buttercup look to be fully poseable with movie-accurate accessories. Buttercup even includes a fabric skirt. It’s not clear what scale they will come in, but if it’s 6-inch, they can integrate with McFarlane’s previous Game of Thrones line. If it’s 7-inch, they’ll play well with The Witcher.

