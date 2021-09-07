McFarlane Toys’ The Princess Bride Action Figures Revealed

McFarlane Toys has recently acquired the rights to create Avatar: The Last Airbender figures. We have already seen figures for Katara, Sokka, Aang, and Prince Zuko in 4" scale figures as well as a companion Appa. The adventures of Avatar: The Last Airbender do not end there as it looks like 7" figures from McFarlane Toys are on the way. Bringing the heat first is Price Zuko, who features 22 points of articulation and an action packed head sculpt. The Fire Nation Prince also includes a fireball and two fire dagger accessories to take on Aang and his friends. Priced at $19.99, the Avatar: The Last Airbender 7″ Prince Zuko McFarlane Toys figure is set to release in October. Pre-orders for this new class of collectibles are live right here, and be on the lookout for Aang too!

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO