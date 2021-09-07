NEW EPISODE: Theresa Caputo Interview, Gus Kenworthy's Pride Spotlight, Soap Opera News, and More!

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Leah Remini has become one of the most outspoken actors in Hollywood. She famously left the Church of Scientology in July 2013, per Biography, and has spent nearly a decade warning the public and fellow celebrities about the dangers of the group. Remini gave multiple interviews on the topic after her departure, wrote a memoir, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," and produced an Emmy-winning series with A&E called "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." When the series ended after three seasons, Remini continued her advocacy work and started a podcast with former Scientologist, Mike Rinder, called "Scientology: Fair Game."

