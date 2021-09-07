Eversource to use helicopter to string new line

Wallingford, 04/08/16 As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the power grid and increase reliability, Eversource employed two helicopters to survey vegetation growing near its high voltage transmission lines. Photo by JOHN WOIKE | woike@courant.com hc-eversource-helicopter-ride-0409 John Woike/Hartford Courant

Eversource will use a helicopter to replace electrical lines in parts of Enfield, East Windsor and South Windsor, part of an effort to speed up communications among substations.

The work is to begin this week and continue through Nov. 5. The chopper will be used to replace lines atop transmission towers with a more advanced fiber optic communication wire, according to a news release. The blue and white helicopter bears registration number: N362MN.

Earlier this summer, the utility used a helicopter dangling a saw to trim trees along a power line corridor from Torrington to Canton.

“This innovative technology helps to significantly reduce the amount of time it takes climbing crews to conduct the work manually and reduces the risk of injury to tree crews,” Eversource said in a press release.

Eversource Energy provides electric, gas, and water service throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. Serving about 1.3 million customers, it is one of New England’s largest energy delivery companies.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com