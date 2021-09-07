CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford Courant

Eversource to use helicopter to string new line

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pf78_0boomEo400
Wallingford, 04/08/16 As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the power grid and increase reliability, Eversource employed two helicopters to survey vegetation growing near its high voltage transmission lines. Photo by JOHN WOIKE | woike@courant.com hc-eversource-helicopter-ride-0409 John Woike/Hartford Courant

Eversource will use a helicopter to replace electrical lines in parts of Enfield, East Windsor and South Windsor, part of an effort to speed up communications among substations.

The work is to begin this week and continue through Nov. 5. The chopper will be used to replace lines atop transmission towers with a more advanced fiber optic communication wire, according to a news release. The blue and white helicopter bears registration number: N362MN.

Earlier this summer, the utility used a helicopter dangling a saw to trim trees along a power line corridor from Torrington to Canton.

“This innovative technology helps to significantly reduce the amount of time it takes climbing crews to conduct the work manually and reduces the risk of injury to tree crews,” Eversource said in a press release.

Eversource Energy provides electric, gas, and water service throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. Serving about 1.3 million customers, it is one of New England’s largest energy delivery companies.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Weekly positivity rate rises to 3% and hospitalizations also increase

Connecticut’s weekly positivity rate and number of hospitalizations increased Tuesday, reversing notable drops in each metric Monday. The state’s COVID-19 metrics have largely declined recently. But experts warn that there may soon be a spike in cases as a result of Labor Day gatherings and cooler weather this fall. Cases and positivity rate Connecticut reported 1,050 positive COVID-19 cases ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hartford Courant

Gov. Ned Lamont will ask legislature to extend his COVID-19 emergency powers beyond Sept. 30 to February

Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday said he would ask the General Assembly to extend his emergency powers until early next year and called on legislative leaders to work with him on rules to overcome COVID-19, such as mask policies for students. The proposed sixth extension of his powers is needed, he said, because action by the General Assembly “takes too long” during a public health emergency. Lamont ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Police investigate profane attack on sailor at Berlin pizzeria on Sept. 11

A video on TikTok showing a woman shrieking and cursing at a man in a Berlin pizzeria has prompted a criminal investigation, with police saying the victim was a Navy sailor attacked for no apparent reason. At one point, the woman appears to slap the man — who is off camera — and yelling “this is disgusting” while flinging his cap to the ground. The widely shared video has led scores of ...
BERLIN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy