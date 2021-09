One of the biggest talking points from the the dramatic opening episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season three, fans have been reacting to one of the couple’s new couples, Ellie and Victor.Ellie, 45, is from Seattle and Victor, 38, is from Colombia. According to a statement from Discovery, “After falling for Victor while on a trip to South America, the lovestruck couple continued their long-distance relationship for two years. Victor lives on a small Colombian island called Providencia, and Ellie has decided it’s time to leave her successful restaurant business and city life in the US...

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO