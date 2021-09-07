Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?

POTUS ・ 12 HOURS AGO