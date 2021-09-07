Highmark completes acquisition of Gateway Health Plan
Highmark has closed on its acquisition of Gateway Health Plan Inc., an affiliated Medicaid managed care health insurer that boosts Highmark’s enrollment by 355,000 members. Highmark had owned 50% of Downtown-based Gateway with Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health subsidiary Mercy Health since 1992, when Gateway was created. Gateway is among the private insurers in Pennsylvania that are paid by the state to cover people with Medicaid or Medicare benefits.www.post-gazette.com
