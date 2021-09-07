Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Iowa, Jefferson, Sauk by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 11:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Iowa; Jefferson; Sauk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Iowa, southern Columbia, Dane, southeastern Sauk, northwestern Jefferson and central Dodge Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1039 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fall River to near Sauk City to 10 miles northeast of Dodgeville. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Watertown, Middleton, Beaver Dam, Waunakee, Verona, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Mayville, Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall, Horicon, Sauk City, Waterloo and Juneau. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
