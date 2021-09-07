Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALCONA...NORTHERN OGEMAW...NORTHWESTERN IOSCO AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 1140 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clear Lake to near West Branch, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rose City, Rose Township, Mack Lake, Selkirk, Rifle River State Park, Lupton, Long Lake, South Branch, Curtisville, Hale and Plainfield Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
