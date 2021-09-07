CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alcona County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALCONA...NORTHERN OGEMAW...NORTHWESTERN IOSCO AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 1140 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clear Lake to near West Branch, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rose City, Rose Township, Mack Lake, Selkirk, Rifle River State Park, Lupton, Long Lake, South Branch, Curtisville, Hale and Plainfield Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Branch, MI
City
Lupton, MI
County
Alcona County, MI
City
South Branch, MI
City
Oscoda Township, MI
County
Ogemaw County, MI
County
Iosco County, MI
City
Rose Township, MI
County
Oscoda County, MI
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Weather#South Wind#Clear Lake

Comments / 0

Community Policy