Public Health

Chemical-Free Air Purifier Protects Public Spaces

By Staff Editorials
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Cooling towers, a key component on large buildings, require special levels of cleaning to control biocontaminants including Legionella, heterotrophic bacteria, and others. However, poorly maintained towers, which are often treated with corrosive chemicals, can become 'super spreaders' of Legionnaires' Disease, an acute bacterial infection of the lower respiratory tract that is not rare and causes severe pneumonia.

