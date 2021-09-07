Kelly Evans: Are Energy Bills About to Spike?

Don't look now, but the price of natural gas is soaring, and it's already creating major headaches over in Europe. The surge--which started with a cold winter last year, but has been accelerated by a mysterious drying up of supplies from Russia, and Europe's drive to phase out fossil fuels--means prices are now up fivefold from 2019. And there's little hope of change on the horizon. Russia either doesn't have enough supplies or is playing politics to press policymakers for a smooth approval of its Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The price of carbon keeps soaring, making gas plants less attractive to operate. And Europe's biggest gas field, in Norway, is about to go offline.