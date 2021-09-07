CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Third-party candidates will now need to collect fewer signatures to run for congressional seats and other elected offices in Georgia. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in a ruling Friday that the state must allow third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to appear on the ballot if they collect the signatures of 1% of registered voters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. That's the same threshold required to run for statewide office in Georgia.

