With the continued surge of the delta variant, efficient and readily available COVID-19 testing may no longer be a guarantee in Spokane County. Previously, local providers like CHAS offered drive-through testing at the Spokane Arena, then at Spokane Community College, along with vaccines. But those mass sites closed earlier this summer when demand for the vaccines dwindled and case rates dropped significantly.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO