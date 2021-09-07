CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Evans: Are Energy Bills About to Spike?

By Kelly Evans, CNBC
NBC New York
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't look now, but the price of natural gas is soaring, and it's already creating major headaches over in Europe. The surge--which started with a cold winter last year, but has been accelerated by a mysterious drying up of supplies from Russia, and Europe's drive to phase out fossil fuels--means prices are now up fivefold from 2019. And there's little hope of change on the horizon. Russia either doesn't have enough supplies or is playing politics to press policymakers for a smooth approval of its Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The price of carbon keeps soaring, making gas plants less attractive to operate. And Europe's biggest gas field, in Norway, is about to go offline.

jwnenergy.com

TC Energy clear to keep insurers secret from pipeline activists

TC Energy Corporation is the latest Canadian pipeline company allowed to keep its insurers confidential as activist groups push firms to drop business with the fossil fuels industry. The Canada Energy Regulator ruled that the names of TC Energy’s insurers are “commercial information” and the midstream company has met the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Kelly Evans: Why did hiring stop?

The most notable thing about this morning's big jobs report miss was the sudden stop in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sectors. Literally, those sectors had "unchanged," i.e., zero, net jobs added after adding 350,000 per month on average in the six months prior. There are still 1.7 million "missing" jobs if you compare total employment in those sectors to where it was pre-pandemic. (Interestingly, that's only a third of the total job loss of 5.3 million from pre-pandemic levels.)
JOBS
NBC New York

Kelly Evans: Power Outages

I wasn't joking about fossil fuels not being able to compete. In fact, none other than the Iraqi finance minister is issuing the same warning to fellow OPEC members today--just as the cartel holds its latest meeting. Writing in The Guardian, Ali Allawi and IEA coauthor Fatih Birol note that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

OPEC expects global oil demand to cross pre-pandemic level next year. Meanwhile, oil and gas supplies remain tight, and there could be further supply constraints. Oil and gas stocks sizzled today, thanks to a surprise forecast from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Some of the lesser-known stocks surged the most on Sept. 13, with the following leading the pack as of 2 p.m. EDT.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Chevron triples low-carbon investment, pledges $10 billion through 2028

(Reuters) -U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp on Tuesday pledged to triple to $10 billion its investments in low-carbon fuel and projects through 2028. Oil producers globally, under mounting pressure to join the fight against climate change, have stepped up plans to transition to less carbon-intensive production. Shareholders and governments are insisting they plot a path to sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
expressnews.com

Daniel Yergin's firm predicts total refined products demand peaks in 2036

WASHINGTON — Add one of the most respected figures in the oil and gas industry to those predicting that demand for petroleum products is nearing its peak. IHS Markit, of which Pulitzer Prize-winning oil historian Daniel Yergin is vice chairman, released a report Monday predicting that demand for refined products like gasoline and diesel would peak in 2036.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Texas Monthly

Fracking to a Clean Energy Future

What may be the state’s most unusual oil well sits wedged between a creek bottom and a field dotted with newly baled hay on the northern edge of South Texas brush country. Fresh paw prints reveal that a bobcat recently investigated the six-foot-tall wellhead before padding over to seven semitrailer-size yellow steel boxes, each of which can hold several thousand gallons of water. The industry calls these “frac tanks,” named for their role in the hydraulic fracturing of underground rock formations—a.k.a. “fracking”—that brought about the shale energy boom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

BP Names Dotzenrath to Lead Renewables Growth After Sanyal Departure

LONDON (Reuters) - BP named Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, a former chief executive of RWE Renewables, to oversee the British company's rapid expansion into renewable energy following the unexpected departure of BP's head of low carbon and natural gas Dev Sanyal. Dotzenrath's appointment comes at a time when BP, under the leadership...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC New York

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
STOCKS

