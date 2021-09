What is it? An immersive sim, much like Dishonored, but this time set in a time loop. Multiplayer? You can invade someone else's game, and be invaded in turn. Arkane Studios is calling me out. It knows how I played Dishonored 2—my habit of quickloading away any mistake in pursuit of a perfect stealth playthrough. And given that almost 30% of Steam players have the Ghostly achievement for finishing a mission without ever being spotted, I suspect I'm not alone. Despite having a suite of tools for dealing with messy situations, we ignored them in favour of the most OP button on our keyboard: F9. With Deathloop, Arkane is removing the crutch. Quicksave is gone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO