Hoka One One now has a retail presence on both the East and West Coast. Starting today, consumers can shop at the red hot running brand’s pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles, which will be open through December. The new physical retail experiences come on the heels of a strong quarter for Hoka, with the brand’s net sales increasing 95.5% to $213.1 million for Q1 for its fiscal 2022. “While we’ve had incredible growth and momentum, Hoka still has relatively low awareness. Most consumers know Hoka as a performance running brand, which we are at our core. These two...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO