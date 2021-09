The COVID-19 Pandemic has roughly impacted students in our area, and around the world during the last two years of their education. At the beginning of the pandemic, Seniors at the time missed out on special events such as Prom, Graduation Ceremonies and more. Since then, Graduation Ceremonies, Dances, Pep Rallies, activities and local rivalry games have been cancelled, monitored heavily, and even been adjusted to meet the safety needs of the community. So what about students this year? Will they continue to miss important milestone events such as Homecoming, rivalry games and more?

