Channel Factory Awarded Trusted Kid YouTube Partner With kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal

Matrix Partners, a full-service agency that focuses exclusively on pet product marketing, has debuted its newly redesigned website, matrix1.com. The revamped site features a fresh, contemporary and easy-to-navigate design, according to company officials. The home page is full of imagery that showcases packaging designs created by the team and logos of several of the brands Matrix works with, along with awards and accomplishments. In addition to introducing the agency’s multidisciplinary team, the site features a series of mini success stories demonstrating the strategic, creative, digital, public relations and social media services Matrix has provided for both established and emerging pet brands. It also highlights the company’s giving back initiatives and includes various nonprofit organizations Matrix supports throughout the year.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO