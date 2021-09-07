Channel Factory Awarded Trusted Kid YouTube Partner With kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal
Channel Factory ensures brands are contributing to a safer internet for Kids & Teens. Channel Factory, the global brand suitability and ad performance platform for YouTube, has been awarded the kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal, further validating Channel Factory as a trusted partner for top kids brands globally on YouTube. The kidSAFE Seal is an independent safety certification service and seal-of-approval program designed exclusively for children-friendly websites and technologies. kidSAFE reviewed Channel Factory’s targeting methodologies, technology, and data practices around children’s advertising and deemed them responsible, safe, and COPPA-compliant.martechseries.com
