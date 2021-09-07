DeMatteis Dean Sina Rabbany: The Importance of Resiliency and Readaptation

My intent in starting this posting at the beginning of the new academic year is primarily to comment on how well we have returned to normalcy in our operations, but I must begin by reflecting on the extreme weather conditions that accompanied our first day of Fall 2021 classes. The metropolitan area experienced record-breaking rainfall and many of our communities were ravaged by flash floods. The pictures of New York City streets and subways catalogue horrifying scenes, and there was tragic loss of life. Nevertheless, driving in to work less than 24 hours after the worst of the damage was occurring, I am impressed with the rapid recovery of roadways and the removal of debris.