Lone Tree Volleyball Spends Busy Saturday at Midland Tourney

It was a jam packed Saturday for the Lone Tree volleyball team over the weekend at the Midland tournament with six matches and the Lions came out victorious in one of them. Lone Tree had a three set win over Midland (15-21, 21-12, 15-10), but fell to the host Eagles in a rematch later (21-15, 18-21, 15-11). They also lost to Cascade (21-4, 21-12), Central City (21-18, 21-14), North Cedar (21-7, 21-15), and Central Elkader (21-13, 21-17). Riley Krueger led the defense on the day with 35 digs, Ella Buser dished out 14 assists, and Ellen Carow managed 11 kills.