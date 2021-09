The free-to-play game eFootball will be available soon. Konami has revealed the release date of its new football game, as well as plans for the title's development. Konami has revealed the release date for eFootball, the new incarnation of Pro Evolution Soccer. We will check out the free football game on September 30 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. We will also be able to play the title on mobile devices, but at a later (still unknown) date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO