Marquette, MI

Visitor At UP Park Falls From Cliff, Dies On Labor Day

 7 days ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A visitor fell from a cliff and died at a park in the Upper Peninsula, police said.

The death occurred Monday at Presque Isle Park in Marquette.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time, but preliminary information suggests that the victim fell while descending the cliff to take photographs,” Marquette police said.

The victim was found in Lake Superior near shore. Efforts to save the man were unsuccessful.

At least two other people have died this summer from accidental falls at parks in the Upper Peninsula.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

