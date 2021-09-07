Ravens Entertain Falcons

The Falcons will continue to tweak their roster as the season opener against the Eagles approaches. The 69-man roster is almost set with the 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad, but there are still ways to improve the personnel. Most of these trades aren’t likely because of the Falcons cap situation, but a couple of restructures or extensions would easily generate enough cap space for any of these proposals — namely, Grady Jarrett and Matt Ryan.

