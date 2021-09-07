CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Entertain Falcons

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team is back on the court tonight when they welcome Louisa-Muscatine to Kalona. Hillcrest comes into the night with a 2-8 record on the year after splitting four matches Saturday at the Burlington Notre Dame tournament. Hillcrest recorded wins over Centerville and L-M and dropped matches against No. 1 Burlington Notre Dame and Wapello. On the year, the Ravens are led by Esther Hughes with 41 kills and 21 blocks, Norah Yoder with 86 assists, and Malia Yoder with 70 digs.

