Bears Beat Hawks in Four
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team saw their unbeaten start to the season come to a close Thursday, falling in four sets on the road to the West Branch Bears. The Bears beat the Hawks by scores of 25-13, 25-14, 21-25 and 25-23. Ella Groenewold led the Hawks with 12 kills. Landry Pacha had 29 assists. Dakota Mitchell led the Golden Hawk defense with 21 digs and Maddie Nonnenmann had four blocks. With the loss, the Golden Hawks record fell to 4-1.www.kciiradio.com
Comments / 0