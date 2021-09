MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In just over a week, we’ve seen two protests of the Line 3 pipeline. But Friday morning, some Minnesota lawmakers and union members gathered at the State Capitol in support of it. Senate Republicans on Friday sent out a statement from 60 lawmakers, saying they are “offended” that a group, led by Rep. Ilhan Omar, is visiting northern Minnesota to protest the project. “We are offended the D.C. ‘Squad’, led by Minneapolis Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, is coming to Northern Minnesota to protest and further obstruct a thoroughly vetted, tested, and approved project. Their presence will only serve...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO