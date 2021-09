The best dressers at the Costume Institute’s annual gala not only get the assignment but exceed it. Think Madonna punkified in 2013 and Rihanna in her immediately meme-able Guo Pei gown in 2015. A Marc Jacobs quote that appears in this fall's exhibit gets it exactly right: “If you’re going to get dressed up, get dressed up.” The risk for celebrities, or, more to the point, their stylists, is that sometimes these efforts can come across as, well, costume-y. Or worse, boring. There was plenty of both on Monday night's red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO