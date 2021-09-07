CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan quick hits: Harbaugh’s Washington commentary, Ronnie Bell tweets, Daylen Baldwin note

By Aaron McMann
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 7 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh made it a point yesterday of downplaying Washington’s stunning loss to Montana over the weekend. The Michigan football coach went as far as to call it “irrelevant,” using his public microphone to reiterate the message being delivered behind the scenes: The Huskies, ranked in the preseason AP Top-25 poll and a contender in the PAC-12, are a dangerous team and not to be taken lightly.

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan had ‘no reason to stop’ ground attack, QB Cade McNamara says

Much has been made about Michigan’s run-heavy offense through the first two weeks of the season. Jim Harbaugh felt compelled to respond to critics on Monday, while players publicly have defended the Wolverines’ ground-and-pound formula. After all, Michigan is 2-0 heading into a Saturday afternoon tilt with Northern Illinois (noon, Big Ten Network), a game that oddsmakers believe will be decided comfortably.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football on verge of making change on punt return

Michigan’s football team was forced to make a change on its punt return unit after Ronnie Bell suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team’s season opener. The Wolverines could be making another switch heading into Week 3. Junior safety Cade Kolesar has handled return duties since Bell went down, but head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that a handful of other options are emerging.
The Ann Arbor News

How does USC firing Clay Helton affect Michigan’s chances of landing 5-star CB Domani Jackson?

The recruitment for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback Domani Jackson just got a lot more interesting. Jackson has been committed to USC since Jan. 23 but has remained a top target for Michigan in the 2022 class. The No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 cornerback, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings, took an official visit to Ann Arbor last weekend for the Wolverines’ game against Washington.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Hutchinson brings the pressure against Washington: ‘They couldn’t block Aidan’

ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson arguably had the toughest assignment of any defensive player Saturday against Washington, often lining up against Huskies all-Pac-12 left tackle Jaxson Kirkland. The Wolverines’ standout defensive end got the best of Kirkland for most of the night, regularly getting pressure on Washington quarterback Dylan...
MLive

Detroit Lions waive guard Tommy Kraemer, leaving 2 open spots on the roster

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived interior offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer, opening another roster spot with cornerback Jeff Okudah headed to injured reserve. Kraemer was elevated from the practice squad to the roster ahead of Detroit’s Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was inactive for the game. Kraemer spent training camp and the preseason in Detroit and is a candidate to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers. It’s worth noting that kicker Zane Gonzalez was signed by the Carolina Panthers via Detroit’s practice squad, opening a spot in the process.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

