Michigan quick hits: Harbaugh’s Washington commentary, Ronnie Bell tweets, Daylen Baldwin note

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived interior offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer, opening another roster spot with cornerback Jeff Okudah headed to injured reserve. Kraemer was elevated from the practice squad to the roster ahead of Detroit’s Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was inactive for the game. Kraemer spent training camp and the preseason in Detroit and is a candidate to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers. It’s worth noting that kicker Zane Gonzalez was signed by the Carolina Panthers via Detroit’s practice squad, opening a spot in the process.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO