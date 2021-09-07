Michigan quick hits: Harbaugh’s Washington commentary, Ronnie Bell tweets, Daylen Baldwin note
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh made it a point yesterday of downplaying Washington’s stunning loss to Montana over the weekend. The Michigan football coach went as far as to call it “irrelevant,” using his public microphone to reiterate the message being delivered behind the scenes: The Huskies, ranked in the preseason AP Top-25 poll and a contender in the PAC-12, are a dangerous team and not to be taken lightly.www.mlive.com
