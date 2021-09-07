CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Update on Riverside Road Overlay Work

By Sam McIntosh
Cover picture for the articleWork is set to resume today for an overlay project on Riverside Road. Flynn Company, Inc. of Dubuque began a resurfacing of County Road W61 on July 7 between G26 and Spruce Avenue. The Washington County Engineer’s Office states that crews are expecting to make it to the 150th Street curve, so motorists should be prepared for the intersection to be closed by the end of today. The contractor has set up the maturity curve to start opening the road to driveways that have been closed off when the roadway is mature enough for traffic. Permanent rock will be placed in existing rock driveways as the road opens even on weekends. As they open up the road they will move the fence west just past open driveways. The Spruce/Riverside Road will remain closed until the paving is completed and open to normal traffic. As the road opens up behind the paver going north on Spruce will be an option. This approximately $3.54 million project is to resurface and widen the existing pavement with a paved portion of the shoulders. Traffic is detoured around the project using G26 and Highways 1 and 22. The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by early October.

