WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden highlighted the need to do more about climate change after touring storm damage in New York and New Jersey Tuesday from Hurricane Ida. "Folks, we got to listen to the scientists and the economists and the national security experts, they all tell us this is ‘code red,’ the nation and the world are in peril," Biden said during a news conference in Queens, New York. "That’s not hyperbole. That is a fact."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO