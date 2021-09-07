CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Reported Reason The Palace Is Mad At Meghan & Harry Today Is The Most Nonsensical Yet

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drama that ensued after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “Megxit” has been seemingly endless, and if you thought it was finally winding down, think again. According to The Sun, Harry has reportedly been making "olive branch" calls to his family across the pond, but their sources claim the Palace hasn’t been receptive. Now, as Harry and Meghan prepare for an important milestone in their new daughter, Lilibet’s, life, it’s unclear how involved (or uninvolved) the royal family will be. The Palace's reported reaction to Meghan and Harry's Lilibet christening plans is a lot to take in.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Best Life

This One Royal Will "Never Forgive" Harry and Meghan, Say Insiders

It's no surprise that Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been angry and upset by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's comments and shocking allegations about the Royal Family since moving to California. Their bombshell CBS special with Oprah Winfrey back in March proved to be just the beginning of a steady stream of stunning revelations with more interviews (including the debut of Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ docuseries with Winfrey) and major announcements (like Harry publishing a memoir next year) that have pushed the House of Windsor to the brink, sources say.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Megxit#British Royal Family#Uk#The Sun#Palace
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
Gossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Royal Staffers Have Reportedly Taken Back Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

Royal staffers who made bullying allegations against Meghan Markle earlier this year have reportedly rescinded their complaints. In March, Meghan's communications secretary Jason Knauf told The Times that in 2018 she had driven 'two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.'. After...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considered Naming Royal Who Made Alleged Racist Comment, Book Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put a lot of thought into their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this past March. In the new epilogue for the paperback version of the book Finding Freedom, which documents the couple's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, it is revealed that Winfrey only had a weekend to prepare for the headline-making event. But the couple had been planning to speak out ever since going public with their plans to exit.
SOCIETY
Hello Magazine

9 unseen royal wedding photos: From Princess Diana to Princess Eugenie

With hundreds of cameras snapping their every move on their big day, royal couples such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have plenty of official wedding photos to remember their nuptials. But there are also a few behind-the-scenes pictures that capture their...
RELATIONSHIPS
viralhatch.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking ‘request’ to Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest request to the Queen has left her feeling a little shocked. Especially when you consider everything that the she has been through so far this year. Scroll down to find out why people are shocked at the nerve of Meghan and Harry’s recent request.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy