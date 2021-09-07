Buccaneers vs. Cowboys player props, 2021 NFL Kickoff Game picks: Dak Prescott goes under 293.5 passing yards
The 2021 NFL Kickoff Game will pit the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers will welcome all 22 starters back from last season, but the Cowboys also have high expectations with quarterback Dak Prescott returning from a devastating ankle injury. Sportsbooks like Caesars have already listed dozens of NFL props for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on Thursday. With so many Cowboys vs. Buccaneers props to choose from, which should you target?www.cbssports.com
