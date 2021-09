Terry Bowden isn’t selling snake oil. He knows that the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks are a 31-point underdog at Kentucky this weekend, and believes that they should be. “If we play our best and Kentucky plays their best, they’re gonna win the football game,” Bowden said in an interview with the Herald-Leader this week. “ ... We go in wanting to win and planning to win, but I don’t blow smoke up our players and say, ‘Guys, man, we got these guys, if we just play our best we’re gonna win this game.’

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO