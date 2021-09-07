Pennsylvania-based Robindale Energy joins MCPA
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) -The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA) announced today that Robindale Energy, a Pennsylvania-based metallurgical coal producer, has joined the association. Robindale’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, D. Scott Kroh, will serve on the MCPA board of directors. Robindale joins founding members Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Coronado Global, United Coal (a subsidiary of Metinvest) and Ramaco Resources as the fifth producing member.www.lootpress.com
Comments / 0