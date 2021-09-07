CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Pennsylvania-based Robindale Energy joins MCPA

By Tyler Barker
lootpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) -The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA) announced today that Robindale Energy, a Pennsylvania-based metallurgical coal producer, has joined the association. Robindale’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, D. Scott Kroh, will serve on the MCPA board of directors. Robindale joins founding members Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Coronado Global, United Coal (a subsidiary of Metinvest) and Ramaco Resources as the fifth producing member.

www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
pennbizreport.com

PA energy, business, labor, manufacturing groups join push against federal methane tax

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association, and the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association joined 130 energy, manufacturing, business and labor trade organizations across the natural gas and oil supply chain opposed to a pending federal bill that would place a fee on methane. Specifically,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

Arizona copper mine blocked by officials in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C.: A United States House of Representatives committee has stopped all work at Rio Tinto Limited's Resolution copper mine in Arizona. Area native Americans argued that the presence of the mine would result in destruction of their holy lands. However, officials in Superior, Arizona highlighted the significance of the mine for the region's economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcpa#Automobile#Metallurgical Coal#Steel#Robindale Energy#Lootpress#Co Founder#Coronado Global#United Coal#Metinvest#Ramaco Resources
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
104.3 WOW Country

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Why 10,000 John Deere Employees Are About to Go on Strike

About 10,000 John Deere employees have voted whether or not to strike at ten different facilities across the United States. PayDay Report writes that the largest UAW union of John Deere workers, the UAW Local 838 from Waterloo, Iowa, “voted to strike by a margin of 99.3%.”. According to PayDay...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
mauinow.com

New Leadership Announced at Haleakalā Ranch

Haleakalā Ranch Company announced several organizational changes as part of a succession plan for Don Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be retiring at the end of this year. Effective Sept. 15, Scott Meidell will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer and John Kreag will be promoted to...
KULA, HI
naturalgasworld.com

BP picks new head for gas & low-carbon business

Dotzenrath is the former CEO of RWE Renewables. BP has hired Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, the former CEO of German clean energy developer RWE Renewables, as the new vice president of its gas and low-carbon energy business, the UK major said on September 14. Dotzenrath will join BP on March 1, 2022,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Colorado Daily

Xcel Energy to offer EV incentives

Xcel Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: XEL) will offer people, companies, and municipalities and other groups incentives to buy electric vehicles, install EV charging stations and participate in related programs. Rebates for individuals include Level 2 chargers installed and maintained by Xcel and rented via monthly bills, annual rebates for charging during...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lootpress.com

West Virginia hits daily record in new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia set two daily records in the past week for positive coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to ravage the state. Thursday’s total of confirmed cases was a record 1,738, only to be broken by Saturday’s total of 1,821, according to state health data. The previous one–day high of more than 1,700 was set on Dec. 31.
PUBLIC HEALTH
lootpress.com

WVSOM CRCH awarded $120K Community Care Corps grant

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) was selected by the national Community Care Corps to receive a grant to establish the Greenbrier Community Care Corps. The program will use volunteers to assist adults over the age of 60, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers with nonmedical tasks and respite care.
LEWISBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy