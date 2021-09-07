CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Lexington, corrections lieutenants, captains agree on contract

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington has reached an agreement with its Corrections lieutenants and captains on a four-year collective bargaining contract. “Our corrections managers are a critically important part of our public safety team,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “They have difficult jobs, made even more difficult by the pandemic. The new contract agreement recognizes and rewards the important contributions they make to our community.”

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lieutenants#Collective Bargaining#Wtvq#Corrections#The Urban County Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy