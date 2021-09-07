Lexington, corrections lieutenants, captains agree on contract
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington has reached an agreement with its Corrections lieutenants and captains on a four-year collective bargaining contract. “Our corrections managers are a critically important part of our public safety team,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “They have difficult jobs, made even more difficult by the pandemic. The new contract agreement recognizes and rewards the important contributions they make to our community.”www.wtvq.com
