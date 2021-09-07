Father arrested after hitting son with ATV, throwing him into creek
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ansted man is facing serious charges after hitting his son with an ATV, throwing him into the creek. According to Fayette County deputies, on Saturday, September 4, deputies responded to a call in Ansted about an altercation. When deputies arrived on the scene, a witness said that the victim was burning brush when his father, Michael Ford, came out and started yelling at him.www.lootpress.com
