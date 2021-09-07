Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, and Kenneth Petty Went on a Double Date
Nicki Minaj gave the world a candid look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s double date with her family on Instagram. Minaj shared multiple photos of her and RiRi posing together in New York City, including one where Rihanna and her boyfriend Rocky are seated alongside Minaj, Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy. “#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkShit #YKTFV,” Minaj captioned the post.www.elle.com
Comments / 4