2021 NFL Over/Under Totals: Which AFC teams are likely to beat Vegas’ numbers?

The 2021 NFL season is upon us, and with that, let’s take a quick ride around the league to get a feel for who the contenders, pretenders, and laughing stocks are. One of my preferred ways of doing that is looking at Vegas win totals. Instead of trafficking in hot-takedom, these lines reflect people’s real thoughts. You have to put your money where your mouth is. This is not meant to be gambling advice, but it’s meant to be a way to view how public expectations of a team may diverge from the bull or bear influences at play. Without further ado, let’s get to it.