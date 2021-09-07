The Truth About Guy Fieri's Youngest Son

The Mayor of Flavortown shared his secrets for the perfect vegan cheeseburger and amping up plant-based dishes at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. "This is the last thing you were expecting from Guy Fieri, a totally vegan burger." The image of the chef, Food Network host, and philanthropist may be inextricably linked to big honkin' beef patties and Flintstonian rib racks, but close observers of his flagship show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives may have picked up on something: dude is a serious vegetable connoisseur with a deep appreciation of the meat-free—sometimes eschewing animal products all together. On the demo stage at the 38th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Fieri told the crowd, "I'm not preaching here, but at home, we don't always eat meat." Then he put his money where their slavering mouths were, making a rice, quinoa, mushroom, and vegetable-packed patty on a vegan bun, loaded up with shredded lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles (that'd be "LTOP" in the parlance of Flavortown), as well as fried onions, his signature Donkey Sauce, and a healthy dollop of a cashew-based cheese sauce he'd made on the spot.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO