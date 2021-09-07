CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Truth About Guy Fieri's Youngest Son

By Lexi Lane
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guy Fieri is a chef and television star. You probably know him best for his energetic one-liners about the food's flavor during Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." As his career has progressed, though, he has also picked up game show hosting with his spin-off series, "Guy's Grocery Games." However, Guy doesn't really discuss his life outside of the restaurant world and shies away from sharing personal anecdotes without permission.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Rachael Ray Advice Changed Guy Fieri's Life Forever

It would certainly appear that superstar celebrity chef Guy Fieri has enjoyed quite the charmed professional life. In 2005, on somewhat of a lark, according to Biography, Fieri sent an audition tape to "The Next Food Network Star." Beating out more than 1,000 others who had done the same thing whether on a lark or otherwise, he was selected to compete. Emerging triumphant after meeting the cooking challenges presented by the likes of Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Paula Deen, and Rachael Ray, Fieri landed the now-iconic series, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," in 2006 and has been winning over television audiences with is adorable aging surfer-dude charm ever since on this show and various others. Of course, it wasn't all luck, not by a longshot.
CELEBRITIES
mashed.com

Aaron McCargo Jr. Shares Behind-The-Scenes Details From Food Network Star - Exclusive

If you ask Aaron McCargo Jr., he'll tell you 2008 was one of his best years yet. As he puts it: "Obama was the president, the Celtics won the championship ... and I won 'The Next Food Network Star.' So it's a wrap." The chef went on to host his own Food Network show, "Big Daddy's House," for six seasons (via Food Network) and has since built a career in the kitchen, in front of the cameras, and beyond. And he says it all goes back to that night in Vegas when he was announced the Season 4 champion. "All things went bananas in my head and my body and my soul. I didn't know what the future would hold for me."
TV & VIDEOS
Marin Independent Journal

Sammy Hagar returns to his agave roots, this time with Guy Fieri

“Over my career I’ve teamed up with a lot of high-profile people,” says veteran Marin rocker Sammy Hagar. “It’s kind of like what you do with a band.”. Mergers are Hagar’s forte these days. From rock supergroups like the Circle and Chickenfoot, to liquor company partnerships with such luminaries as heartthrob and rocker Rick Springfield (in his Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum) and TV celebrity chef Guy Fieri in Santo Tequila.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Food & Wine

Guy Fieri Is a Stealth Vegan Master

The Mayor of Flavortown shared his secrets for the perfect vegan cheeseburger and amping up plant-based dishes at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. "This is the last thing you were expecting from Guy Fieri, a totally vegan burger." The image of the chef, Food Network host, and philanthropist may be inextricably linked to big honkin' beef patties and Flintstonian rib racks, but close observers of his flagship show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives may have picked up on something: dude is a serious vegetable connoisseur with a deep appreciation of the meat-free—sometimes eschewing animal products all together. On the demo stage at the 38th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Fieri told the crowd, "I'm not preaching here, but at home, we don't always eat meat." Then he put his money where their slavering mouths were, making a rice, quinoa, mushroom, and vegetable-packed patty on a vegan bun, loaded up with shredded lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles (that'd be "LTOP" in the parlance of Flavortown), as well as fried onions, his signature Donkey Sauce, and a healthy dollop of a cashew-based cheese sauce he'd made on the spot.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Guy Fieri
Allrecipes.com

Homemade Podcast Episode 53: Martie's Favorite Tips and Tricks with Guy Fieri, Andrew Zimmern, Justin Warner, and More

Becoming a better cook takes trial and error. Take advice from experienced cooks, however, and you'll soon make more progress than errors in the kitchen. On this week's episode of Homemade, host Martie Duncan revisits the cooking tips and baking tricks she's gathered from interviewing some of the most well-known chefs out there: Guy Fieri, Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Justin Warner, Dorie Greenspan, Duff Goldman, and Aarti Sequeira. Their conversations cover cooling racks, pot liquor, sifting flour, Indian spices, and cooking with more salt and fat. Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, PlayerFM, and everywhere podcasts are available beginning September 8.
RECIPES
Mashed

Even Alex Guarnaschelli Didn't Know This Weird Spaghetti Fact

Alex Guarnaschelli share her extensive knowledge of the culinary world on shows like "Chopped" and "The Kitchen," but the chef doesn't stop there. The 49-year-old is also very active on Twitter, where she frequently comes to the aid of fans that reach out to her when they are confused by an ingredient or piece of equipment, or have a question about one of the many Food Network shows she appears on. One of the most recent inquiries presented to the restauranteur was by a Twitter user, who observed something interesting about spaghetti while watching a few old movies. "Spaghetti looked much longer (maybe 2x) than the standard 12 inch standard of today," he wrote. "Did spaghetti used to be a lot longer or was that just a Hollywood gag?"
RECIPES
Mashed

The Truth About Ali Khan's Love Affair With In-N-Out

Ali Khan is undoubtedly an important name in food media. While he's usually sharing his thoughts as a TV host and judge, the self-professed "hype beast foodie" recently had a lot to say about In-N-Out burgers. The popular chain prides itself on "quality you can taste," and after creating his own masterpieces at the chain, Khan can't help but agree.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youngest Son#Continent#Food Network#Guy Hunter#European#Tiktok#The New York Post#French
mashed.com

Chef John Reveals How His YouTube Career Really Got Started - Exclusive

It turns out Bob Ross isn't the only wholesome fella out there who appreciates those "happy accidents" in life. For John Mitzewich, better known as Chef John of YouTube's "Food Wishes," the happy accident wasn't a splotch of paint. Instead, it was a plan to start an online culinary education program that inadvertently grew into a YouTube channel that now boasts well over 4 million subscribers (via YouTube).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wfla.com

Tampa woman to compete in Guy Fieri’s Food Network game show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman is getting ready for her national television debut with the hopes of showing off her cooking skills and winning some big money. Jada Vidal attended Chamberlain and Riverview High Schools. She says she’s been baking since she was in middle school. Jada is a big fan of Food Network star Guy Fieri, so she signed up to be on his show, “Guy’s Grocery Games.” Three years later, she heard back from them, and after shooting her competition in San Francisco, she’s now ready for the episode to air.
TAMPA, FL
mashed.com

The Truth About Sarah Jessica Parker's Wine

Her fictional character Carrie Bradshaw may be a Cosmopolitan girl, but the real Sarah Jessica Parker is a wine connoisseur at heart. The "Sex and the City" actress launched her very own wines — a Sauvignon Blanc and rosé — in collaboration with New Zealand wine company Invivo & Co in 2019 (via Invivo Wines). Following the massive success and growing fanbase of the line, called Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker, the partners released a second round of vintages in 2020. Both the white and rosé blends have earned high praise and accolades from critics around the world, including being named among the 100 best wines in the world by Wine Spectator.
DRINKS
TVShowsAce

The Truth about Chris Conran and Alana’s Pre ‘BIP’ Relationship

Chris Conran and Alana Milne were forced out of the house on Bachelor in Paradise. It felt strange as most of the cast ganged up on them in Jessenia Cruz’s honor. The cast decided the couple must have had a relationship before coming on the show. Fans aren’t convinced that was the case. They do think it’s fairly obvious Pieper James and Brendan Morais did have a relationship before. For whatever reason, the collective cast decided Chris and Alana had to go. Now both of them are defending themselves.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

The Truth About Sterling K. Brown’s Wife

If Ryan Michelle Bathe looks familiar to you, that’s probably because you’ve spotted her on the small screen. The actor is very much a star in her own right, having appeared in big time shows such as “First Wives Club” (as Ari Montgomery), “Empire” (as Celeste) and “Timeline” (as Mrs. Skylar).
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

This Is The Rudest Celebrity Food Network Host Valerie Bertinelli Ever Met

Food Network personality and actress Valerie Bertinelli wants to be a person that's easy to relate to. She often shares useful cooking tips and recipes with her fans on her website in a bid to inspire them. "You might also find a conversation I've had with a familiar chef, a cool regional dish or product I stumbled upon and loved, cooking tips, lifestyle and personal care suggestions, or just a laugh or a story, the way you would turn to a trusted friend," she writes.
TV SHOWS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy