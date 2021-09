Yale’s class of 2025 arrived on campus last Friday as one of Yale’s most diverse classes of all time, as well as its largest incoming class in recent history. The first-year class contains 1,789 students, which is about 200 more than a typical incoming class. The increase can be attributed to a record-high 335 students who opted to take gap years after originally being admitted to the class of 2024.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO