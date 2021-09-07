‘Hotel California’: Its Guest Appearance(s) in ‘Shang-Chi’

Shang-Chi will now make his debut at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus. The announcement comes straight from the Disney Parks Blog. Fans are just getting to meet Simu Liu’s hero in the big-screen adventure. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already off to a strong start at the box office. It only makes sense that a hero introduced in the MCU would have an inclusion at the Marvel-themed part of California Adventure. (Especially after that post-credits scene) Loki is already rolling around the Campus, as is Sam Wilson as Captain America. It seems like every Disney+ show will introduce more costumed Avengers for fans to run into and take pictures with. However, it is helpful to note that both the Loki series and this announcement prove that Marvel is ramping up the time between these projects debuting and their deployment at the parks. It’s all one really big ecosystem now and Kevin Feige’s comments about that being an element of the Campus ring truer than ever before. Check out what Shang-Chi’s Avengers Campus look is down below:

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO