‘Hotel California’: Its Guest Appearance(s) in ‘Shang-Chi’
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, opened over the weekend to nearly universal acclaim. Most of the music in the film veered towards pop and hip-hop (the soundtrack was curated by the music collective known as 88rising, a record label that primarily focuses on Asian and Asian-American musicians). But one of rock’s biggest classics has a big presence in the movie: the Eagles’ 1976 classic “Hotel Calfornia.”963kklz.com
