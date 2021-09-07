CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

‘Hotel California’: Its Guest Appearance(s) in ‘Shang-Chi’

By Brian Ives // Managing Editor, Beasley Media
963kklz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, opened over the weekend to nearly universal acclaim. Most of the music in the film veered towards pop and hip-hop (the soundtrack was curated by the music collective known as 88rising, a record label that primarily focuses on Asian and Asian-American musicians). But one of rock’s biggest classics has a big presence in the movie: the Eagles’ 1976 classic “Hotel Calfornia.”

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
reelviews.net

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (United States, 2021)

Note: I consider this review to be “spoiler-lite.” Although there are no overt revelations of things that can’t be learned by scanning published cast lists or watching the trailer, if you don’t want to know anything about the movie, come back to this review after you’ve seen the movie…. With...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Producer Speaks Out About Rumored Ant-Man Appearance

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters this week and will introduce Simu Liu's titular hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as we've seen in trailers, the film will also see appearances by other MCU characters. Both Wong and Abomination appear in the film, potentially tying the film to Doctor Strange and The Incredible Hulk. And with trailers for the film also revealing a portion of the film is set in San Francisco, fans have wondered if Ant-Man or Wasp could also make an appearance. As it turns out, according to producer Jonathan Schwartz, the idea of having other characters appear is something that was discussed, though the film evolved over time.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Shang-Chi: where it stands in the Marvel Universe (MCU) timeline

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the new movie of Marvel Studios that hits theaters on September 3, 2021, introduces a new character as part of the MCU, Shang-Chi, an expert martial arts fighter who wants to leave his past behind as part of a very dangerous criminal network run by his own father, the Mandarin, one of the mythical villains of Marvel comics. But, at what point in the chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings set?
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
ComicBook

Marvel Already Has Shang-Chi Sequel Ideas (Exclusive)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first Phase 4 title for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have an entirely new Marvel hero in its title. WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Black Widow all featured characters that Marvel movie fans can already be familiar with. Shang-Chi, meanwhile, features a few familiar faces along the way but centers its story on a brand new hero and the other new characters around him. Still, in joining the MCU, Shang-Chi may already have his path laid out for sequels and future appearances if the filmmakers involved with The Legend of the Ten Rings have it their way.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu is hoping to appear in an Avengers movie

Having made history as the lead in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Asian-led superhero movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has been speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his potential future within the MCU, and while he claims he’s yet to hear of the next step, the actor already has his eye on a team-up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Now Appears At Disneyland Avengers Campus

Shang-Chi will now make his debut at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus. The announcement comes straight from the Disney Parks Blog. Fans are just getting to meet Simu Liu’s hero in the big-screen adventure. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already off to a strong start at the box office. It only makes sense that a hero introduced in the MCU would have an inclusion at the Marvel-themed part of California Adventure. (Especially after that post-credits scene) Loki is already rolling around the Campus, as is Sam Wilson as Captain America. It seems like every Disney+ show will introduce more costumed Avengers for fans to run into and take pictures with. However, it is helpful to note that both the Loki series and this announcement prove that Marvel is ramping up the time between these projects debuting and their deployment at the parks. It’s all one really big ecosystem now and Kevin Feige’s comments about that being an element of the Campus ring truer than ever before. Check out what Shang-Chi’s Avengers Campus look is down below:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Simu Liu
Person
Awkwafina
ComicBook

Shang-Chi’s Major MCU Cameos Revealed

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally debuted in theaters this past weekend, bringing the next chapter in the saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life. The blockbuster already had the ambitious task of introducing Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and those in his orbit to general audiences, all while further showcasing the status quo of a post-Avengers: Endgame world. The series' promotional material had already hinted that Shang-Chi and his supporting cast would not be alone in that effort, with cameos from Doctor Strange's Wong (Benedict Wong) and The Incredible Hulk's Abomination (Tim Roth) in the film's tournament sequence. But as those who have seen the film know, the MCU cameos don't end there. Obviously, spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings below! Only look if you want to know!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel California#Guest Appearance#Labor Day#Asian American#Eagles
d23.com

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Director Destin Daniel Cretton Makes a Surprise Appearance at the El Capitan Theatre’s Opening Night Fan Event

Just weeks after hosting the star-studded world premiere of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, the El Capitan Theatre held an opening night fan event hosted by Nerdist on Thursday. As always, fans came dressed to impress, cosplaying as some of the film’s characters, from Shang-Chi and Xialing to Razor Fist and Death Dealer, to name just a few.
MOVIES
Axios

Marvel's "Shang-Chi" strikes at unique moment

Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero film hits theaters around the world this weekend, with some earlier showings starting Thursday. Why it matters: For many in the Asian community, the release of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” marks a rare cheerful moment after more than a year of watching near-daily violent attacks on Asian people around the world.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Why It Was Important That Shang-Chi Wasn't a 'Broody, Quiet Asian Character' (Exclusive)

Much has already been said of the action in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel's new joint ushering the Master of Kung Fu from the comics into the MCU: Of the months of training star Simu Liu took on to master those martial arts and look the part of a Marvel superhero. Of the long weeks spent shooting even one of the set pieces, with much of the stunt work done by the cast themselves. Of tai chi and Wing Chun and wizard-on-Abomination cage matches.
MOVIES
ghostcultmag.com

Eagles Classic “Hotel California” Heard in “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”

Marvel Studios latest “MCU” movie – Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is out now in theaters! In addition to being amazing (we saw it), there is a treat for rock music fans baked into the film. The classic rock anthem, “Hotel California” fro mthe album of the same name is heard and name-checked in the film. Written by by Don Felder (music), Don Henley, and Glenn Frey (lyrics) and Joe Walsh (uncredited, but co-wrote the classic guitar solo ending) “Hotel California” is considered the bands’signature song and the album itse;f has sold over 26 million copies, making it third biggest selling album of all time. The Eagles also own the top spot on this list with Eagles Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
seattlepi.com

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Aims for $50 Million Debut as Disney Ditches Hybrid Release (For Now)

Though it marks an important step in onscreen representation, “Shang-Chi” will also prove vital in determining the way Disney releases its movies, at least while a pandemic is still raging. The superhero adaptation, starring Simu Liu as the eponymous hero, is the first Marvel movie since Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in July of 2019 to play exclusively in theaters. Since COVID-19 struck and forced movie theaters to close, Disney has put the majority of its new movies — including the Scarlett Johansson-led Marvel entry “Black Widow,” family adventure “Jungle Cruise” and “101 Dalmatians” prequel “Cruella” — Disney Plus under its Premier Access banner, while Pixar titles “Luca” and “Soul” skipped theaters entirely.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy