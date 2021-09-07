Easy 1-Day Cleanse for a Post-Vacation Reboot

Ask anyone who lives alone or with one other person and they'll tell you that creating scaled-down dinners can be tricky. First, unless you love cooking, it can be difficult to work up the motivation to spend the better part of the evening making a meal that isn't going to be enjoyed by very many mouths. Second, most recipes automatically assume you want to make four to six servings. Cool, if you want to have the same meal on repeat all week—but otherwise, at least a portion of it is going to end up in the back of your fridge completely forgotten about.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO