Porter County, IN

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Porter by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. Waves up to 6 feet are expected. * WHERE...Porter County. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
Porter County, IN
Porter, IN
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
