One of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever measured (including the Gulf of Mexico) named Ida hit the U.S. last week. Ida appears to have been responsible for fewer than 100 deaths, which is a tragedy, but a fraction of the reported 1,833 killed in Hurricane Katrina, which landed in the same place in 2005, or the estimated 8,000 lives lost in the Great Galveston, Texas hurricane of 1900. Most Ida deaths occurred in New Jersey, and not Louisiana, from people being trapped in flooded cars.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO