WACO, Sigourney, Columbus Compete at EV Tourney

By Cole Cook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree area volleyball teams traveled to English Valleys High School on Saturday for a tournament in WACO, Sigourney, and Columbus. The Warriors had the best area finish by going 3-1 to improve to 5-4 overall. WACO lost to Davis County (19-21, 11-21), but defeated Sigourney (22-20, 21-9), English Valleys (21-19, 21-17), and Tri-County (21-12, 21-11). Grace Coble set up a lot of the offense with 53 total assists, Ellah Kissell managed 29 kills, and Jocelyn Fulton had 34 digs.

