CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Liam's TikTok Joking About Zayn Quitting 1D Is Too Much, Too Soon

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Payne has gone viral on TikTok for the most hilarious reason. On Monday, Sept. 6, he shared a clip poking fun at the “meeting” he had with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan after Zayn went solo in 2015. In just one hour, the video garnered nearly one million likes and three million views. Then, 24 hours later, it reached over 17 million views. You need to hear Liam Payne’s TikTok joke about Zayn quitting One Direction, because it’s a lot.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

Liam Payne TikTok Video About Zayn Leaving One Direction Goes Viral

It’s been more than half a decade since Zayn Malik, the artist known by the mononym Zayn, left One Direction, but former bandmate Liam Payne still has some new jokes about the incident. Payne, whose TikTok account has 5.2 million followers, posted a video on Monday joking about Malik leaving...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Liam Payne Posts Hilarious TikTok About What Happened After Zayn Left One Direction

Liam Payne forgot he has some hidden gems in his TikTok drafts and decided to post one about his comical reaction to Zayn leaving One Direction. On Monday (Sept. 6), the former 1D member posted a hilarious video (that currently has more than 18 million views) captioned "POV the meeting after zayn quit." The clip featured a confused and concerned Payne looking around the room before mouthing the voiceover track, "Are we absolutely sure about what direction we're going?!"
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Ariana Totally Freaked Out When She Heard Her Song While Watching Gossip Girl

Ari is a Grammy winner, a mega-pop star, and a total Gossip Girl fangirl. Although Ariana Grande knows she’s one of the most successful singers of the generation, apparently, she lost it when she heard her voice on an episode of the Gossip Girl reboot. It seems like it would be nearly impossible for Grande to get thrown off by her tunes popping up on TV soundtracks, but when Ariana Grande reacted to hearing “Positions” on Gossip Girl, the celeb was totally in awe.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingrid Michaelson
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Louis Tomlinson
Person
Niall Horan
codelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pov#Sayyy
purewow.com

Serena Williams Totally Stole the Show in Superhero-Inspired Met Gala Outfit

Serena Williams was a real-life superhero on the red carpet at last night’s 2021 Met Gala. The tennis star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday sporting a chic bodysuit and elaborate feathered cape by Gucci. She later revealed the look was inspired by superheroes. The champion exclusively...
TENNIS
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman rushed to Keith Urban’s side after his staff died

Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban’s tour. He was 72.
MUSIC
Page Six

Lil Nas X looks worse for wear after VMAs 2021 afterparty

He may have gotten a little carried away. Lil Nas X was seen being held by security as he left a 2021 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at 1Oak nightclub in the Meatpacking District late Sunday night. The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, was photographed clinging onto the shoulders of a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Rumer Willis teases fans with baby bump snap – 'Coming 2022'

Rumer Willis announced her return to work on Monday, following an incredible summer off with family and friends. To celebrate her first day back, the 33-year-old shared a selfie of herself inside a car and wrote: "On my way to work... feels so nice to say that." WATCH: Bruce Willis...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba stuns fans with risqué photo wearing plunging blazer

Woah! Carrie Ann Inaba has certainly turned heads with her latest photo - a risqué snapshot showing the star posing in a plunging blazer. Carrie Ann, 53, can be seen bending over towards the camera, pouting as she holds on to the lapels of her jacket. She has accessorized with two gold chains and hoop earrings and wears her long hair loose.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy