Liam's TikTok Joking About Zayn Quitting 1D Is Too Much, Too Soon

Ari is a Grammy winner, a mega-pop star, and a total Gossip Girl fangirl. Although Ariana Grande knows she’s one of the most successful singers of the generation, apparently, she lost it when she heard her voice on an episode of the Gossip Girl reboot. It seems like it would be nearly impossible for Grande to get thrown off by her tunes popping up on TV soundtracks, but when Ariana Grande reacted to hearing “Positions” on Gossip Girl, the celeb was totally in awe.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO