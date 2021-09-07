Greg Schiano’s rebuilding 2.0 of Rutgers at critical stage

Even in the midst of game week, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano is still in program rebuilding mode. With the season opener against Temple just two days away, Schiano was out pressing the flesh this week, trying to create some buzz about his program. The latest appearance by Schiano is part of a hype tour from the head football coach, which began last week with a selfie video from the field at SHI Stadium, calling on students to come out to the game. Earlier this week, he appeared at freshman convocation where he amped up the crowd and led them in the ‘R-U!’ chant.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO