Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 46 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths as of Sunday. The tribe has seen nearly 33,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,414 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing. The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.