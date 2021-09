History is on the line for Novak Djokovic at this year’s US Open and the stakes are higher than ever for the all-time great. Looking to win his 21st Grand Slam which would be the most in the history of men’s tennis, Djokovic has a challenging road ahead of him. Now that there’s a more level playing field at this year’s US Open, the competition is as stiff as it’s ever been and this will make for an exciting obstacle that Djokovic will have to overcome.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO