After completing a near All-Star level campaign in 2020-21, Detroit Pistons power forward Jerami Grant is looking to take the next step into stardom this upcoming season. Last offseason, Grant left the contending Denver Nuggets in search of a team that would provide him with a larger role offensively. It did not take long for him to find a new home. In his first offseason as Pistons general manager, Troy Weaver brought in the then 26-year-old Grant to a three-year contract.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO