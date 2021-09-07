CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday air forecast: Caldor Fire may have calmed, but AQI readings remain elevated

By Mila Jasper
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Day weekend saw progress fighting the Caldor Fire, but winds in the morning Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to transport smoke into the region. Both afternoons will see a different wind pattern contributing to dispersion, according to forecasts, but air quality index readings will remain elevated through the middle of the week. Here’s a look at where air quality stands now and how it’s expected to change across the region.

